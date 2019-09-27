Newegg has a bunch of GPUs on sale right now

Sorry if you've been trying to ignore the encroaching holiday shopping bonanza, but Halloween is right around the corner, and Black Friday deals are following closely on its heels. Normally, we'd suggest that the best deals on graphics cards and other hardware will show up on BF weekend, but Newegg and other companies seem to start the sales earlier each year. Case in point: Newegg has a bunch of "limited offer" sales on graphics cards going on right now, many of which are likely to rival the deals we'll see two months from now.

If you're thinking about upgrading your PC soon, this is about as good as it's likely to get. I don't know how long most of these will last, but four days or possibly less seems to be on several of the deals. Here are the most exciting options.

Asus GeForce RTX 2060 Phoenix 6GB | $299.99 ($50 off)

This is the cheapest RTX 2060 currently available, and it's the lowest price we've seen on a 2060. It's a great option for 1080p and even 1440p gaming, or for getting your foot in the ray tracing door. Enter code VGASAV39T at checkout.View Deal

Asus GTX 1660 Ti TUF 6GB | $239.99 ($60 off)

The GTX 1660 Ti is arguably the fastest midrange card right now, typically selling for $280 or more. There's a $30 rebate on this Asus model, plus an additional $30 off when you enter code 924FCS42 at checkout.View Deal

Asus GTX 1660 Phoenix 6GB | $189.99 ($35 off)

If you want a 6GB GPU, forget the old GTX 1060 and move up to this 1660. The Turing TU116 has better performance and the newer NVENC engine, for a lower price. Use code VGASAV39Q at checkout.View Deal

PowerColor RX 570 Red Dragon 4GB | $129.99

It's not actually on sale, but we'd be remiss if we didn't mention the RX 570 4GB, which costs less and generally outperforms the 1060 3GB cards below. It does use more power, though, and uses an 8-pin PCIe connector.View Deal

ASRock RX 570 Phantom 8GB | $139.99

Also not technically on sale, but $10 more to double your VRAM to 8GB is definitely worth the price of admission. For as long as it remains in stock. And it also come with 3 months of Xbox Game Pass.View Deal

Asus GTX 1060 Phoenix 3GB | $154.99 ($30 off)

It's a previous generation GPU, and we're a bit leery of the 3GB VRAM, but the 1060 still beats this year's 1650 in gaming performance. There's a $30 rebate card on this one.View Deal

EVGA GTX 1060 Gaming 3GB | $159.99 ($30 off)

If you prefer EVGA to Asus, this is $5 more than the above, with the same caveats about the 3GB VRAM. The discount comes via a $30 rebate card here as well.View Deal

Asus GTX 1050 Ti Phoenix 4GB | $109.99 ($40 off)

This Asus GTX 1050 Ti card starts at $180, but drops to $110 after a $30 rebate card and $40 instant rebate via code EMCTEVY29. No extra power cable required, so this upgrade can work in any system with a PCIe x16 slot.View Deal

A few things to note with these deals is that nothing above the RTX 2060 level is really on sale at Newegg right now. Also, don't get fooled into paying a lot more for a non-Super card. The RTX 2060 Super costs $400 and is barely any slower than the RTX 2070, and the RTX 2070 Super costs $500 and is barely slower than the RTX 2080. I want the prices on the old non-Super cards to be nearly the same as the lower tier Super models before they warrant a strong recommendation.