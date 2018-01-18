Popular

New legendary Pharah skin turns the Overwatch rocketeer into a golden snake

New skins are coming on January 23.

New legendary skins are coming to Overwatch. Back at BlizzCon, Blizzard said that a handful of new skins, including a Nova outfit for Windowmaker and a Butcher getup for Roadhog, will be added to the base, non-event loot box. Today we get a glimpse at Pharah's new skin.

Asp Pharah draws from the rocketeer hero's Egyptian roots, with golden snake styling. The asp, of course, is a type of snake, but it also doubles as a handy acronym:

The new legendary skins, along with other new cosmetics, will be implemented in the upcoming January 23 patch, which will also introduce Blizzard World to the live servers.

Bo Moore

Bo leads PC Gamer's hardware coverage, helping you better buy, understand, and use your PC hardware. You can usually find him playing Overwatch, Apex Legends, or more likely, with his cats.
