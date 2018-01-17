Popular

Blizzard World, the Overwatch theme park map, will go live next week

The new map has been simmering on the PTR for almost two months.

After two months on the PTR, the grand opening of Blizzard World is just one week away: Blizzard announced today that the Overwatch assault/payload hybrid map modeled after a fictional theme park will be ready on January 23.   

Unveiled during last year's BlizzCon, Blizzard World is a Disney-flavored cornucopia of fun that features elements of all of Blizzard's best-known games, including World of Warcraft, Diablo, StarCraft, Hearthstone, Vikings, and Blackthorne. (Okay, probably not Blackthorne, but it would be cool to see it thrown in somewhere.)

I wouldn't be surprised to see a fresh trailer come our way some time prior to the launch but for now, the rollout date is all we've got. So take a minute instead to catch up with the first week of the Overwatch League—we've got a look at the best plays of week one right here—or refresh your memory with the Blizzard World announcement trailer below.

