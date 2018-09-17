New Gundam Breaker comes to Steam next week

The mobile battle suit game New Gundam Breaker was confirmed for PC in March—the first-ever appearance of a Gundam game on the platform—but then delayed in June, just a couple of weeks ahead of the scheduled release. Today Bandai Namco finally announced a new release date, and it's just over a week away.

The PC version will be available on September 25, incorporating all current PS4 updates including new Gunpla (basically Gundam mechs), improved input and camera performance, more radio chat options, and expanded multiplayer options. There will also be two new battlefields to dive into, the Class Room and the Student Boardroom. Bandai also announced that all future DLC releases for the game will be free.

New Gundam Breaker isn't actually listed on Steam yet so pricing hasn't been confirmed, but the PS4 version goes for $40 on the Bandai Namco store, so I'd expect something around that price point when it comes our way.