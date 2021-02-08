New Epic Store games will be announced this week

If it seemed like Epic was slowing down on exclusivity deals, look again. Last week, the company told us that it's got more Epic Store exclusives coming over the next two years than have released so far, and later this week we're going to get eyes on some of them.

Announced today, the Epic Games Store Spring Showcase will be livestreamed on Twitch this Thursday, February 11 at 2 pm ET, and will bring us "a look at some of the games launching on the Epic Games Store this year." That'll include "new announcements, gameplay, and extended looks."

Nothing about exclusivity is mentioned in the announcement, but given last week's comment, it's safe to assume that at least some of the games being showcased on Thursday will be confined to the Epic Store for a year. (Or, in some cases, they may be confined to the Epic Store and one other store, like the Microsoft Store, stretching the definition of 'exclusive' to essentially mean 'not on Steam'—a practice not without controversy, of course.)

Epic's Spring Showcase will be accompanied by an Epic Store sale that'll include 40 percent off Star Wars: Squadrons and Snowrunner, 20 percent off Assassin's Creed Valhalla and Hades, and 10 percent off Cyberpunk 2077. You can see the full collection of games that'll be discounted here—it's a big chunk of the store.

Under a year has passed since Epic announced its new publishing wing, so it's a little early to expect any big news on that front, but a tease during this showcase is a small possibility. As a refresher, last year Epic announced that it was funding new games from Remedy Entertainment (Alan Wake, Control), Playdead (Limbo, Inside), and genDesign (The Last Guardian). So far, we don't know much of anything about those games, except that the next Remedy game will likely take place in the same universe as Control and Alan Wake, and that the Playdead project is the sci-fi game that it started lightly teasing a couple years ago.