New dev talent on show at the PC Gamer Weekender

We have loads of great stuff going on at the PC Gamer Weekender next weekend. As well as hands-on with unreleased games like Dark Soul 3, Total War: Warhammer, Homefront: The Revolution, we'll have developer sessions with exclusive details on Stellaris, Frozen Synapse 2, Star Citizen and much more.

In addition, it's our pleasure to present a host of upcoming creative talent. Explore the Common Room area and check out new games from up-and-coming developers. There you'll find Module, a futuristic racing game in which you unlock new parts to design new racecars, which can then be 3D printed using the 3D files included. Enjoy the colourful carnage of Glitch Runners, as you choose to join the runners or the become the architect in a race to steal/protect the Powercube. One squad of players must survive, while another mangles the world in an attempt to stop them.

For more competition, check out Black and White Bushido, a game in which ninjas compete to shroud the map in darkness or light. If you're looking for something more sedate, Orchid Nebula is a game of exploration and mystery set in a facility torn across multiple time zones.

That's a fraction of the playable games you'll find there, and they form just a part of the 50+ playable games we're cramming into our wider gaming zone at the Old Truman Brewery in London next week. If you want to come along on March 5/6 you can book now, and use the code PCG20 to knock 20% off the price of a standard ticket.