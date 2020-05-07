Netgear's XR300 gaming router is just $150 right now

A stable and low-latency internet connection is the key to a great online gaming experience, and the router you choose can have a significant impact on multiplayer gameplay. Thankfully, one of our picks for the best gaming router—the Netgear XR300 Nighthawk Pro—is now $50 below its original MSRP.

The Netgear XR300 might seem a bit expensive for a router, even at its new discounted price, but it's jam-packed with features. It has three external antennas for improved connectivity, four Gigabit LAN ports, and support for broadcasting both 2.4GHz and 5GHz networks (so all your devices can connect at the best possible speeds). Like any gaming product, there are LED lights on the top, but they can be turned off.

Other functionality includes a built-in VPN server (so you can connect to your home network from anywhere in the world), Denial-of-Service (DoS) attack prevention, a network monitor and gaming dashboard, and the ability to create network-attached storage with the USB port on the front.

The key downside to this router is that it only supports the common Wi-Fi 5 standard (better known as 802.11ac), not the newer Wi-Fi 6 protocol that offers higher potential speeds. That's not really an issue right now, since few devices on the market right now can connect to a Wi-Fi 6 network, but it means this router isn't quite as futureproof as some other options (like the TP-Link AX1800).