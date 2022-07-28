All MultiVersus characters, including leaked and upcoming fighters

MultiVersus' characters are one of the best things about the game. Since it draws fighters from across totally different franchises, there's a lot of potential in terms of weird matchups, and fun character designs to play around with. Where else could you watch Arya Stark repeatedly stab Shaggy?

Since MultiVersus is free-to-play, there are a selection of characters that you can try out right from the start, and Warner Bros are planning to add more with each new season as with the release of LeBron James (opens in new tab) on July 26. That said, there are a lot more characters coming, including those set to arrive in season one.

In this MultiVersus character list, I'll run through all of the characters that are currently available in-game, how you get them, the new fighters set to arrive in season one, and the leaked characters that have been datamined over recent months, and are likely to make an appearance before long.

Every MultiVersus character

There are currently 17 MultiVersus characters to play as:

Arya Stark

Batman

Bugs Bunny

Finn

Garnet

Harley Quinn

The Iron Giant

Jake

LeBron James

Reindog

Shaggy

Steven Universe

Superman

Taz

Tom and Jerry

Velma

Wonder Woman

Aside from the free characters, you can unlock each of these with Gold, Gleamium, or by using a character ticket. You get Gold by finishing the starter missions, toasting other players, levelling your rank, or winning a daily match. Gleamium and character tickets, on the other hand, are both things you'll have to buy with your hard earned money.

Free MultiVersus characters

As was recently revealed, the four free MultiVersus characters you can play will rotate every two weeks (opens in new tab), letting you try out different fighters without having to unlock more. The current four are:

Superman

Garnet

Reindog

Finn

You'll also unlock Wonder Woman at the start of the game by completing the main tutorial.

Upcoming MultiVersus characters

Considering the scope of MultiVersus, it makes sense that there'd be a lot of discussion as to who might join the game as playable characters. The most recent upcoming MultiVersus characters are Rick Sanchez and Morty Smith from the animated sci-fi show of the same name. Rick and Morty are set to arrive as playable characters in season one, which means one or both of them should release on August 9 when it begins.

Leaked Multiversus characters

