Multiversus' new characters include DC's Black Adam and... Stripe from Gremlins

The advent of Multiversus (opens in new tab) Season 1 has come alongside an in-game advertisement that shows off two more characters likely coming to the platform fighter this year: Black Adam, from DC Comics, and Stripe, from the 1984 movie Gremlins. That's right, kids, a duo of Antihero and malicious alien... thing are your next Multiversus competitors. Black Adam was on the previous list of leaked Multiversus characters (opens in new tab), but that list also noted protagonist Gizmo, rather than Stripe, from Gremlins as the character from that franchise.

Black Adam, a character nearly 80 years old so I'll have to be a bit simple here, was first a villain antagonist to the Shazam character. Black Adam is a magically-empowered human who wields energies granted by the ancient Egyptian gods. He's the kind of bad dude that can fight Superman to a standstill. In the last few decades, however, the character has been reinvented as a more sympathetic and complex antihero. He's also the subject of a movie (opens in new tab) starring Dwayne Johnson, due to release later this year on October 21st, so... I'd expect him before or around then. I'll also bet you the character gets a Dwayne Johnson-flavored skin, if the studio can swing it.

The other addition is way less predictable, at least as an outsider. It's Stripe, the bizarre and vicious antagonist from 1984 black horror comedy but also movie for children with enough violence that it helped get the PG-13 rating invented in the United States. I'm not sure what else to say, but Stripe will probably have a move where he uses a buzz-saw blade or maybe pulls a gun, which are things he does in the movie—my vote's on assassin for his class. Either way, this probably lends credence to the idea that Gremlins 3, a movie absolutely nobody asked for, is coming in 2023.

Multiversus' first proper season launches today, and you can read more about Multiversus Season 1 on the site. (opens in new tab) The short of it? Batman, Arya Stark, LeBron James, and Steven Universe are your free characters this go-round, and Morty's coming on August 23rd.