MSI's new X670E Godlike costs a staggering $1,300 but I bet it will sell every single one

Is there an award for the most ridiculously priced PC component that I'm not aware of? MSI appears to be gunning for something with its new MEG X670E Godlike motherboard, which the company has seen fit to charge $1,300 for on its US store (opens in new tab) (via Videocardz (opens in new tab)).

The component company is charging more for this slab of circuitry to plug your components into than most other discrete components alone. Even some RTX 3090 Ti graphics cards cost less than MSI is asking for the X670E Godlike.

What makes a motherboard worthy of such an excessive price tag? Your guess is as good as mine. Perhaps it's for its overclocking potential, though we don't actually know how AMD's upcoming Ryzen 7000-series processors (opens in new tab) will take being pumped full of power. Or maybe it's the touchscreen IPS full-colour screen glued onto the I/O.

I should have seen this coming. MSI released a $2,099 motherboard (opens in new tab) for Intel's 12th Gen processors, though at least that had the decency to include a CPU cooler and a couple of sticks of DDR5 RAM. Availability for this board was a sticking point, too, as only loyal MSI customers could buy it.

The X670E Godlike doesn't appear quite so elusive, but I'd guess that MSI will still sell through its supply. Let's be honest, PC gamers will buy a motherboard as ludicrous as the X670E Godlike just to say that they did.

Asus is also vying for the most ridiculously priced PC component award with its Asus ROG Crosshair X670E. Or at least it looks that way from early retailer listings. They place that motherboard (opens in new tab) around the $1,499 mark, which would be as similarly indefensible as MSI's Godlike lot in value for money.

We don't have shipping processors to fit in any of these boards as of yet, but they're coming. AMD is shipping its new Ryzen 7000-series processors on September 27, led by the Ryzen 9 7950X—a CPU nearly half the price of any of these extreme motherboards.