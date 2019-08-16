Dell's G3 15 laptop with a GTX 1660 Ti is down to just $635

(Image credit: Dell)

Earlier this week, one version of Dell's G3 gaming laptop with a GTX 1660 Ti graphics card dropped to $900 at Best Buy. That was already a decent deal, since laptops with that kind of hardware usually haven't dropped below $1,000, but now there's an even better offering. Thanks to multiple concurrent promotions, you can now get the same model from Dell's online store for just $784.78 with a $150 VISA pre-paid gift card. Including the gift card, the total drops to $634.78.

The model on sale is equipped with a 4-core/8-thread Intel Core i5-9300H processor, an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Ti Max-Q graphics card (that's a mouthful!), 8GB of RAM, a 512GB NVMe SSD, a 51 Whr battery, and a 15.6-inch 60Hz WVA 1080p screen.

It's a bit disappointing that Dell is using the slightly-slower Max-Q version of the 1660 Ti, but that's still better than every other laptop under ~$900, and it will handle most major games just fine.

The Dell G3 15 has plenty of connectivity options, including four USB ports (two USB 2.0, one USB 3.0, and one USB 3.0 Type-A), HDMI, an SD card reader, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Ethernet, and a headphone/microphone combo jack.

There's also some potential for upgrades down the road. The service manual shows how you can swap out the battery, M.2 SSD, 2.5" drive (which isn't installed on this model) and RAM with just a screwdriver.

