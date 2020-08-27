MSI launches its first PSUs and hints at thirsty Nvidia Ampere compatibility

It seems everyone and their uncle is cranking out power supply units these days, except for MSI. Until now, that is. MSI finally enters the PSU fray with its new MPG GF series consisting of three introductory models, each one arriving "prepared for the highest of requirements."

"Notably, the MPG GF series can support all the way to the latest Nvidia graphics cards," MSI states.

I would certainly hope so, considering that the latest Nvidia GPUs have been on the market for quite some time now. However, the timing of MSI's launch suggests it is looking ahead to Nvidia's next-gen GPUs, which are expected to be unveiled during a "GeForce Special Event" scheduled for September 1.

To that end, the folks at WCCFTech claim MSI is planning to bundle a 12-pin Micro-Fit 3.0 power adapter with its PSUs, with pictures to prove it. In case you missed it, Nvidia recently confirmed its next-gen Founders Edition cards will sport a "compact electrical design, with a new 12-pin power connector that allows more space for components and cooling, and is compatible with 8-pin connectors in existing power supplies with an included adapter."

MSI three PSU models consist of the A650GF (650W), A750GF (750W), and A850GF (850W). All three are fully modular units supporting that can supply GPUs with three 8-pin connectors and CPUs with two 8-pin connectors, or split them up with four 8-pin connectors for the GPU and a single 8-pin connector for the CPU.

By the sounds of it you'll want to invest in the 850W model, at least, for one of the next-gen graphics cards.

On paper, these look like high end units from a reputable PSU manufacturer. All three are 80 Plus Gold certified, they use Japanese capacitors rated for 105C (in the days of old, shoddy capacitors were failure point of various PC electronics), they come with flat cables to reduce clutter, and they are backed by a generous 10-year warranty.

MSI has not revealed pricing yet, and the 'Buy Now' button on each model's product page kicks out a 404 error (as do many of the other links).