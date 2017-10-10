MSI overhauls its Vortex SFF gaming PC and drops the price

MSI is back with another small form factor (SFF) gaming desktop under its Vortex line, but unlike the Vortex G65 we reviewed last year, the new Vortex G25 sports a slim design and a much more friendly price tag.

We liked what MSI was trying to do with the Vortex G65, but at $4,000 (as configured at the time), it carried a hefty premium over the individual parts. Not only that, you had to be a fan of the cylindrical design, which was reminiscent of Apple's 2013 Mac Pro.

The new Vortex G25 takes things in a different direction. Rather than resembling a trash can, the new version takes a console-like appearance, at least from what we can discern from the press photos—we have not spent any hands-on time with this model yet. MSI is using a custom 2.5-liter chassis that measures about 2.5 kg.

"Traditionally, desktop computers are imposing and bulky, but the Vortex manages to put desktop power into a compact and aesthetically appealing body. The Vortex is also easily upgradeable. It’s equipped with pull-ring slotted screws, providing an easy way to remove the top cover for upgrades," MSI explains.

There are two models—the Vortex G25-023US ($1,499) with an Intel Core i5-8400 processor and GeForce GTX 1060 6GB graphics card, and the Vortex G25-022US ($1,999) with an Intel Core i7-8700 CPU and GeForce GTX 1070 graphics card.

Both setups come with 16GB of DDR4-2400 memory, 256GB M.2 SATA SSD + 1TB HDD, and onboard 802.11ac Wi-Fi, with the more expensive SKU outfitted with Killer DoubleShot Pro.

Connectivity options include two USB 3.1 Type-C ports (one is Gen 1 and the other is Gen 2), four USB 3.0 Type-A ports, two HDMI ports, S/PDIF, and separate headphone and microphone ports.

Both models are up for preorder at Newegg, Gentech PC, Mobile Advance, Excaliber, with availability scheduled for October 23. Amazon and Xotic will have inventory available soon as well.