Black Friday gaming laptop deal: this is the ultimate 4K RTX 3080 spec at an all time low

Holy crap this is a lot of laptop. Amazon isn't messing around this Black Friday because this monstrously powerful MSI gaming laptop is about as high-end a modern notebook as you can get, and it's never been cheaper than it is right now. With a $500 discount it's $2,999 at Amazon... for now.

The first thing to note, with any gaming machine, is that graphics card. And it's sporting the 130W version of Nvidia's current flagship mobile GPU, the RTX 3080, which means it's running at some speed too. The next thing is that it's also got Intel's Core i9 11980HK inside it, the Tiger Lake-based octacore capable of a max 5GHz boost clock.

Chuck in 32GB of DDR4 memory and a capacious 2TB NVMe SSD, and this thing is looking ever more like a gaming powerhouse. But that also makes it a productivity beast, too, more so because of that 120Hz 4K panel that's attached to it. So yeah, you could also pretend that you just bought it for work.

MSI GE66 Raider | 15.6-inch | Core i9 11980HK | RTX 3080 | 4K | 120Hz | 32GB RAM | 2TB SSD | $3,499.99 MSI GE66 Raider | 15.6-inch | Core i9 11980HK | RTX 3080 | 4K | 120Hz | 32GB RAM | 2TB SSD | $3,499.99 $2,999 at Amazon (save $500)

This is an enormous amount of laptop tech for the money, we're talking desktop replacement levels of gaming hardware. For a start, it's got a 4K 120Hz panel, which thankfully the RTX 3080 GPU can cope with, an eight-core, 16-thread Core i9 CPU, and vast amounts of both memory and speedy storage.

Given that graphics cards are almost impossible to buy for a reasonable price right now, and that your best bet for an upgrade is to buy a full system, this MSI GE66 Raider will comfortably straddle the divide between laptop and full-on desktop replacement. Why buy anything else? I mean, if you've spent $3,000 on this then chances are you won't be able to afford anything else, but this is a machine that will see you right for many, many years to come.