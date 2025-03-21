Split Fiction is reportedly at the center of a bidding war for its movie rights
Media company Story Kitchen is heading up the effort to bring Split Fiction to the big screen.
It looks like Split Fiction is headed to the big screen: Less than a month after the release of Hazelight Studios' latest hit co-op adventure, Variety says media company Story Kitchen is assembling writers, a cast, and a director in response to what the site calls a "bidding war" for the rights to turn the game into a movie.
We declared Split Fiction "one of the best co-op games around" in our 87% review, and it's been a big hit, selling more than one million copies in its first two days of release, a mark it hit significantly faster that its predecessor, It Takes Two, which took a month to achieve the same milestone and eventually went on to move an astonishing 20 million copies.
A film adaptation of that game was announced in 2022, with Hazelight working to make it happen in partnership with production company dj2 Entertainment—the former name of Story Kitchen.
So there's presumably some familiarity there, which no doubt helps grease the wheels, and Story Kitchen has more than a passing familiarity with games: Other adaptations in the works at the company include Sifu, Vampire Survivors, Dredge, Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, Kingmakers, Slime Rancher, and numerous others.
There's been no comment yet from Hazelight or studio founder Josef Fares, but given their history and Story Kitchen's inclination toward snapping up popular games for film and television adaptations, I'd say it's more than a little likely going to happen.
Whether or not it actually happens happens is another matter entirely. Plenty of projects like this die on the vine for one reason or another, and sometimes it's a very slow process: A Splinter Cell movie starring Tom Hardy was announced in 2012, for instance, and it wasn't until 2024 that producer Basil Iwanyk confirmed that it's all been canned. Such is the way of Hollywood, I suppose: It's a long process with many pitfalls along the way. For now, though, it's just nice to see Hazelight continuing to reap the rewards of its work.
Steam sale dates: When's the next event?
Epic Store free games: What's free right now?
Free PC games: The best freebies you can grab
2025 games: This year's upcoming releases
Free Steam games: No purchase necessary
The biggest gaming news, reviews and hardware deals
Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.
Andy has been gaming on PCs from the very beginning, starting as a youngster with text adventures and primitive action games on a cassette-based TRS80. From there he graduated to the glory days of Sierra Online adventures and Microprose sims, ran a local BBS, learned how to build PCs, and developed a longstanding love of RPGs, immersive sims, and shooters. He began writing videogame news in 2007 for The Escapist and somehow managed to avoid getting fired until 2014, when he joined the storied ranks of PC Gamer. He covers all aspects of the industry, from new game announcements and patch notes to legal disputes, Twitch beefs, esports, and Henry Cavill. Lots of Henry Cavill.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
Karl Urban as Johnny Cage and Adeline Rudolph as Kitana look like good additions to the Mortal Kombat 2 movie, but I think a flawless victory is still far from certain
This is why the Minecraft movie is called A Minecraft Movie