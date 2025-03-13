'No AI used': Netflix's Devil May Cry showrunner confirms that all of Kevin Conroy's lines were recorded before he passed

"Mr Conroy gave an amazingly nuanced performance."

Devil May Cry | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Devil May Cry | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube
The second trailer of Netflix's upcoming Devil May Cry animated series showed off more than just a sequence of flashy fight scenes and Dante doing acrobatics mid-fight. We also got to see a couple more characters that'll appear in the show like Virgil and Lady, but one appearance that we didn't see, only heard, was that of Batman voice actor Kevin Conroy.

Conroy passed away in 2022 at the age of 66 after a short battle with cancer. He was best known for voicing Batman in Batman: The Animated Series but also reprised his role across multiple animated series and videogames, such as the Arkham and Injustice series.

Conroy's voice can be heard in the first few lines of the most recent trailer, basically gassing Dante up, calling him a "top-level threat" and telling armed personnel to "engage him with the full brunt of your firepower."

So far, all we know is that Conroy voiced a new character called VP Baines. But from the sound of his monologue at the beginning of the new trailer, it seems like his character won't be working with or helping Dante, at least not to start with.

The series showrunner Adi Shankar has since confirmed Conroy's appearance in the DMC show: "Mr. Conroy gave an amazingly nuanced performance. It was both a pleasure and an honour to work with him." Shankar also confirms that Conroy recorded all his lines before he passed, meaning that "No AI [was] used".

"It was an honour to work alongside Kevin Conroy for the upcoming DMC series," actor and the voice of Dante Johnny Yong Bosch says in a social media post. "A true legend. Batman: The Animated Series redefined cartoons for me. For those wondering, our recording sessions took place a few years ago; animation takes quite some time to complete."

Since his passing, Conroy has appeared posthumously a few times. A month after his passing, it was confirmed that he'd be appearing as Batman in Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, as well as delivering a brilliant performance in Justice League: Crisis on Infinite Earths - Part 3. While this rounded off Conroy's work with Batman, I'm really looking forward to hearing him perform again in a new role in the Devil May Cry universe.

Elie Gould
News Writer

Elie is a news writer with an unhealthy love of horror games—even though their greatest fear is being chased. When they're not screaming or hiding, there's a good chance you'll find them testing their metal in metroidvanias or just admiring their Pokemon TCG collection. Elie has previously worked at TechRadar Gaming as a staff writer and studied at JOMEC in International Journalism and Documentaries – spending their free time filming short docs about Smash Bros. or any indie game that crossed their path.

