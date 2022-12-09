Suicide Squad reveals release date, return of Kevin Conroy as Batman

Audio player loading…

The iconic voice of Batman in projects like Batman: The Animated Series and the Arkham series of games, Kevin Conroy died of cancer last month. It seems like he recorded one last performance as the Dark Knight, as revealed by Rocksteady at the Game Awards—playing Batman in Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League.

Given that Suicide Squad pits the antiheroes of Task Force X against versions of the Justice League who've been taken over by Brainiac and turned evil, that means Kevin Conroy is playing a much more menacing version of Batman here. Though not for the first time: Conroy played a Batman who'd gone bad more than once, including during his one live-action turn as Bruce Wayne in the CW's Crisis on Infinite Earths.

Suicide Squad's new trailer has its four playable characters Harley Quinn, Deadshot, King Shark, and Captain Boomerang hiding out with their captive, the Flash. They've chosen to batten down in what looks like a film set where a Batman movie is being made. Maybe we'll get to experience one of those predator sequences from the Arkham games, only from the criminal point of view? That could be pretty creepy.

The trailer ends with a note that simply reads, "Thank you Kevin." Host Geoff Keighley followed the trailer by saying, "Tonight we can share that he will return to Rocksteady's Arkhamverse one final time to play Batman in Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League when the game releases on May 26 of next year."