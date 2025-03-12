We've just got a first look at Vergil in Netflix's upcoming Devil May Cry series alongside another key character from Devil May Cry 3

News
By published

The trailer's giving late-2000s AMV.

Devil May Cry | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Devil May Cry | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube
Watch On

It's been a while since we first got to see what Netflix's Devil May Cry series would look like, with the first trailer releasing back in September last year. But while the latest look at Devil May Cry may seem awfully similar to the first trailer, what with Dante's quick wit and regular backflips mid-fight, we do get a small look at some other key characters.

The new trailer reveals a bit more about the series' story instead of just showcasing Dante's acrobatic fighting style. It seems like the series will follow the events of DMC 3, the first game in the series, chronologically speaking. In the third game, Dante has to try to stop his brother Vergil from opening a portal to the Demon World. While it seems like the White Rabbit is taking on this task in the series, we do get a short glimpse of Vergil right at the end of the trailer, which may suggest he's also in on the plot to open the portal.

Devil May Cry Netflix screenshots

(Image credit: Netflix)

The only weird thing about this version of Dante meeting Vergil is that I can't help thinking it'll be a father-and-son reunion instead of a brotherly meet-up, as Dante's voice actor, Johnny Yong Bosch plays Nero in the games, Vergil's son. It's a small switch up, but Bosch's voice is so distinctive that I've still not been able to separate his voice from Nero yet.

Speaking of cameos, Lady also makes a brief appearance in this latest trailer. Lady is another Devil Hunter who crosses paths with Dante a few times as she hunts down the big bad guy of DMC 3 Arkham, who also happens to be her father. Like in the games, Lady seems to be just as brash and untrusting of demons and half-demons (which extends to Dante), and the two will likely have the same dynamic in the series as they did in the games.

But other than these small inklings of a plot, the rest of the trailer is just full of flashy fight scenes all to the tune of Papa Roach's Last Resort. It may seem a tad excessive, but that's pretty in-keeping with Dante and the style of Devil May Cry as a whole, which I personally love. Dante is so impressive that even one of the demons that's he's about to clobber with his motorcycle can't even contain his excitement: "Damn, he's cool". Yes, he is random blue demon. Yes, he is.

TOPICS
Elie Gould
Elie Gould
News Writer

Elie is a news writer with an unhealthy love of horror games—even though their greatest fear is being chased. When they're not screaming or hiding, there's a good chance you'll find them testing their metal in metroidvanias or just admiring their Pokemon TCG collection. Elie has previously worked at TechRadar Gaming as a staff writer and studied at JOMEC in International Journalism and Documentaries – spending their free time filming short docs about Smash Bros. or any indie game that crossed their path.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
Elphelt in Guilty Gear: Strive grins as she prepares to strike a pose.
Guilty Gear: Strive's anime gets a full trailer and a release window for April, and I'm just hyped to see my girl Elphelt having a good time
Anthony Mackie in Twisted Metal making a funny face
Twisted Metal Season 2 teases a character from the games so ridiculous I can't wait to see how they're gonna pull it off
Pedro Pascal as Joel in a coat in winter looking unhappy
'Don't you know what he did?': The truth comes out in The Last of Us Season 2 trailer
Geralt mid fight
The real Geralt comes back for a new Netflix animated film to slay monsters and give brooding speeches about humanity's failings
zoomed in concept art of the Agadon Hunter, a new enemy appearing in Doom: The Dark Ages.
Doom: The Dark Ages already sneakily revealed its 'new Marauder,' and the devs hope he'll be just as challenging, but a little less frustrating
A character from Castlevania: Nocturne Season 2
Castlevania: Nocturne Season 2 both rushes and drags, but finally arrives at its best action scenes ever
Latest in Movies & TV
Devil May Cry Netflix screenshots
We've just got a first look at Vergil in Netflix's upcoming Devil May Cry series alongside another key character from Devil May Cry 3
Pedro Pascal as Joel in a coat in winter looking unhappy
'Don't you know what he did?': The truth comes out in The Last of Us Season 2 trailer
Milla Jovovovovovich pointing a sawed-off shotgun at something offscreen, presumably a monster or zombie or something
The Resident Evil movie reboot bidding war is over, and the winner is… Sony, who did every one of those other pretty terrible Resident Evil movies
Roderick de Wett Gwent card art detail
The Witcher show finally adds a character exclusive to the games, too bad he's 'exceptionally loathsome and arrogant'
Jason Momoa, Jack Black, and a kid in Minecraft
Based on its new trailer, I predict A Minecraft Movie will make A Trillion Dollars
MrBeast smiling in front of a pile of cash
'I'm an idiot': MrBeast says he lost 'tens of millions of dollars' of his own money on Amazon's Beast Games
Latest in News
Devil May Cry Netflix screenshots
We've just got a first look at Vergil in Netflix's upcoming Devil May Cry series alongside another key character from Devil May Cry 3
GTA 5 characters
GTA 5 publisher takes legal aim at account-selling site for allegedly raking in 'millions in revenue', while recruiting hackers to keep its cogs turning
XFX Radeon RX 9070 XT Quicksilver graphics card on a blue background with angel wings on either side
XFX is letting you add customisable 3D printed wings to its Quicksilver RX 9070-series graphics cards
Gigabyte G6X gaming laptop
More affordable sub-$1,000 RTX 50-series laptops likely coming in May as RTX 5060 and RTX 5050 models spotted online
Marvel Rivals Human Torch
Marvel Rivals is carrying on the tradition of chaotic patches after buffing two of the most annoying heroes, but I main one of them, so I'm not complaining
photo shows a factory tool that places lids on data center system-on-chips at an Intel fab in Chandler, Arizona, in December 2023. In February 2024, Intel Corporation launched Intel Foundry as the world’s first systems foundry for the AI era, delivering leadership in technology, resiliency and sustainability.
So, wait, now TSMC is supposedly pitching a joint venture with Nvidia, AMD and Broadcom to run Intel's ailing chip fabs?
More about movies tv
Pedro Pascal as Joel in a coat in winter looking unhappy

'Don't you know what he did?': The truth comes out in The Last of Us Season 2 trailer

Milla Jovovovovovich pointing a sawed-off shotgun at something offscreen, presumably a monster or zombie or something

The Resident Evil movie reboot bidding war is over, and the winner is… Sony, who did every one of those other pretty terrible Resident Evil movies

Gigabyte G6X gaming laptop

More affordable sub-$1,000 RTX 50-series laptops likely coming in May as RTX 5060 and RTX 5050 models spotted online
See more latest
Most Popular
Gigabyte G6X gaming laptop
More affordable sub-$1,000 RTX 50-series laptops likely coming in May as RTX 5060 and RTX 5050 models spotted online
GTA 5 characters
GTA 5 publisher takes legal aim at account-selling site for allegedly raking in 'millions in revenue', while recruiting hackers to keep its cogs turning
XFX Radeon RX 9070 XT Quicksilver graphics card on a blue background with angel wings on either side
XFX is letting you add customisable 3D printed wings to its Quicksilver RX 9070-series graphics cards
photo shows a factory tool that places lids on data center system-on-chips at an Intel fab in Chandler, Arizona, in December 2023. In February 2024, Intel Corporation launched Intel Foundry as the world’s first systems foundry for the AI era, delivering leadership in technology, resiliency and sustainability.
So, wait, now TSMC is supposedly pitching a joint venture with Nvidia, AMD and Broadcom to run Intel's ailing chip fabs?
Marvel Rivals Human Torch
Marvel Rivals is carrying on the tradition of chaotic patches after buffing two of the most annoying heroes, but I main one of them, so I'm not complaining
Sapphire Pulse Radeon RX 9070 XT on a red and orange background
Some Sapphire RX 9070/9070 XT graphics cards have hard-to-spot foam inside that must be removed or it 'may result in a decrease in cooling capacity or product failure'
Monster Hunter Wilds Artian weapon crafting - Gemma holding hot metal
Gemma's English VA is right with us on Monster Hunter Wild's confusing menus, which makes me feel a little better for having to Google symbols all the time
Promotional image of the HP Envy Inspire inkjet printer
Haunted printers turning on by themselves and printing nonsense has to be one of my favorite Windows 11 bugs ever
The UHPILCL water cooled gaming laptop
This water-cooled gaming laptop packs a full-size desktop RTX 5090 and even fits in a backpack, but I sure wouldn't want it in mine
Still from a CNET video highlighting the Samsung concept device from MWC 2025
Samsung's handheld prototype delivers folding phone screens to Switch-like gaming hardware, and I am absolutely here for it