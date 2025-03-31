Jack Black, filled with premiere mania, says A Minecraft Movie is what the world needs right now: 'There’s so much violence and war and hatred'

A Minecraft Movie is hitting theatres, and while it's something I've got no real opinion on myself—I've got better things to do than eye-roll at a kids movie plenty of little'uns and their parents will enjoy—it's probably not really the solution to the world's problems. Or any problem, really, beyond broadly making children happy. Which is a net positive, don't get me wrong, but… It's a movie about Minecraft. What d'you want from me.

Enter Jack Black and Jason Momoa who, apparently flooded with good vibes that border on mania, are preaching that A Minecraft Movie is just the ticket for whatever's ailing you at the moment.

That's as per a report by The Hollywood Reporter, fresh off the green carpet at Leicester Square during the movie's world premiere. When asked what he enjoys about the movie, Jack Black burst into song—choosing to select "What the world needs now is love, sweet love," by Burt Bacharach, circa 1965.

"We’ve got to work together, my God," Jack Black continued. "There’s so much violence and war and hatred. And that’s what I love about this movie—there’s a lot of love in it and there’s a lot of creativity. There is some anger and violence too, but in the end it’s about friendship and working together to make [the world] a better place."

I mean… sure? There's economic chaos and global destabilisation and the ever-looming spectre of climate change, and for some goddamn reason the Whitehouse posted an AI-generated Ghibli meme of ICE deporting someone, but Jack Black does the thing where you throw a bucket of water at the ground and land in it. There's the horrors, but there's also Minecraft!

Jason Momoa, speaking with THR, also said: "I think everyone needs to escape a little bit right now. It’s nice to sit back and have a really fun adventure and giggle and laugh." Technically true. I guess.

Look, I'm being a little crotchety. Lord knows there are more deserving targets of ire than a couple of Hollywood stars getting effusive during a world premiere—and again, it's a film that'll make some kids happy. But considering the state of—gesturing broadly at everything—I'm not sure A Minecraft Movie is going to be the opiate of the masses these two famous actors with lots of money are saying it is. Maybe I'm just jealous that Jack Black's having more fun than me, right now.