A new trailer for the League of Legends animated series Arcane reveals the second season will be its last

Netflix has dropped the first official teaser for Arcane season 2, and it kicks off with a bang: Jinx has destroyed the Council, and now, "Wrath must be met with wrath."

The first season of Arcane was really good, in large part because it managed to separate itself from the complicated lore woven throughout League of Legends: "That's because Arcane isn't about League of Legends' champions, but the regular folk they used to be," we said in our 2022 review.

Having set the stage with its first season, Arcane looks set to move into more familiar territory in season two. There's a lot going on in this trailer, but the central conflict between Vi and Jinx—known by her original name Powder through most of the first season, but now fully immersed in her new persona—has clearly kicked into top gear.

Netflix's Arcane page isn't exactly laden with details, but it leans into that aspect of the new season too: "Amid the stark discord of twin cities Piltover and Zaun, two sisters fight on rival sides of a war between magic technologies and clashing convictions."

One thing we do know about Arcane's second season is that, as the trailer stated, it will also be the last.

"The Arcane team set out with a specific end in mind, and season two will be the final season, but the first of many stories to tell in Runeterra," Riot said in a press blast. "The team’s currently working on their next projects—across television and film—which are still very early in development and hope to share more by the end of the year."

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Netflix) (Image credit: Netflix) (Image credit: Netflix) (Image credit: Netflix)

That has to be disappointing for Arcane fans, but the promise of more to come across the wider LoL setting is a pretty good counterbalance, I would say.

Netflix still hasn't shared a specific air date for Arcane season 2, but it's still set to show up sometime in November.