Mount and Blade expansion has MUSKETS and STORYLINE

In possibly the most exciting news of the conference so far, Paradox Interactive have announced that their new expansion for Mount and Blade - 'With Fire and Sword' - will be set in 1653 and feature muskets, plus an actual storyline to follow in singleplayer.

As a mercenary leader, you'll either be able to make alliances or go lone-wolf. Enhanced siege mechanics bring a new level of gameplay, with the ability to bribe a guard to open the door, use gunpowder, or even poison the food supply during sieges.

You can get all the latest updates from the Paradox Interactive press conference at our live coverage blog .