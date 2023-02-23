Mortal Kombat 12 is 'set for release this year' according to investors call

Audio player loading…

Here's your big surprise for the day: During the Warner Bros. Discovery Q4 financial call today, CEO David Zaslav revealed that Mortal Kombat 12 is on the way, and might even be out this year.

The completely unexpected reveal came as Zaslav gushed over the success of Hogwarts Legacy, which Warner said sold more than 12 million copies in just two weeks, generating $850 million in revenues.

"And there's lot more to come, including the highly anticipated Mortal Kombat 12 and Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, games also set for release this year, with ambitious launch projections," Zaslav said.

Mortal Kombat 12 was teased (opens in new tab) in January 2022, but as far as I know this is the first mention of the game in official channels. Assuming it's being developed by Netherrealm, the statement strongly suggests that it's coming ahead of a new Injustice game, which some fans have been patiently waiting for. In fact, the Joker appeared to be teasing Injustice 3 (opens in new tab) when he appeared in Mortal Kombat 11 three years ago, but nothing has come of it since.

There's no mistaking the statement, though. Courtesy of GuiLeena_, here it is, word for word:

MORTAL KOMBAT 12 CONFIRMEDpic.twitter.com/QBb3nvJingFebruary 23, 2023 See more

It's possible that Warner is holding off on a new Injustice in order to avoid stepping on Suicide Squad's toes: After all, there's only room for so many superhero fighting games from one publisher in any given year. Regardless, it's incredibly unusual for such a big game name to be blown like this.

I have reached out to Warner Bros. for confirmation of the Mortal Kombat 12 reveal, and will update if I receive a reply.