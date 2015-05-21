More developers announced for the PC Gaming Show at E3

We're doing an E3 show. Maybe you've heard about it? Called the PC Gaming Show, it's our attempt to give the PC some long overdue love at E3. Today, we're revealing the next round of developers who'll be making an appearance.

The newly announced participants include ArenaNet, CCP Games, Creative Assembly, Fullbright, Frictional Games, Frontier Developments, Nexon, Pixel Titans, SCS Software and Splash Damage.

They'll be joining the previously confirmed participants, including Blizzard, Bohemia, Cloud Imperium, Devolver, Paradox, Heart Machine, Square Enix, Tripwire, Humble Bundle, Dean Hall, Cliff Bleszinski and AMD.

If you're keeping track, that means we'll have the developers of everything from Guild Wars 2 and Eve: Online, to Strafe and Euro Truck Simulator 2. How's that for a PC conference?

Hosted by Sean 'Day[9]' Plott, the PC Gaming Show will take place at the Belasco Theater in Los Angeles on Tuesday, June 16, 2015. The whole event is being livestreamed on Twitch, and will feature new game reveals, updates on in-development games and insightful perspectives from the industry's leading figures. For more details, head over to the show's official website.