Monster Hunter: World to add new beasts in free post-launch updates

Earlier this year, Monster Hunter: World's Ryozo Tsujimoto promised the incoming monster-collecting venture—the first to ever come to PC—will enjoy free post-launch updates . Now, the game's producer has revealed these updates will contain new monsters.

Speaking to Japanese publication Famitsu (via Gematsu), Tsujimoto made the announcement in the wake of the weekend's PlayStation Experience livestream.

"We are thinking about free, post-launch updates for Monster Hunter: World," Tsujimoto tells Famitsu. "What I can specifically say is that we plan to [add] new monsters and such in hopes that users play for a long time. As for what kind of monsters will be added and so on, information will be shared later on, so please look forward to it."

As is stands, Monster Hunter: World is due on January 26 for consoles but is as yet without a concrete launch date on PC—something that's expected to "follow at a later date."