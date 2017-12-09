Monster Hunter: World will let you fight alongside Mega Man

Capcom's been on a Mega Man blitz this week: it announced on Monday that Mega Man 11 would arrive on PC alongside all eight games in the Mega Man X series, and yesterday it confirmed that the Blue Bomber will be coming to action-RPG Monster Hunter: World when it launches next year.

He will take the form of a Palico—basically a companion that will help you out during quests. He'll be a 3D version of the 2D NES sprite we know and love, and his blocky appearance looks a little odd against the detailed backdrop. But, hey, it's more Mega Man, so bring it on.

He'll bring with him four weapons inspired by previous Mega Man games that you'll be able to yield. The Great Sword, Gunlance, Long Sword, Charge Blade and Bow fit a lot more closely with the aesthetic of the rest of the game, but when you're using them you'll hear classic Mega Man tunes in the background. Nice.

Skip to 2:45 in the video above to get a glimpse of Mega Man. Before that, feast your eyes on some impressive gameplay footage. It really is shaping up rather well.

Sadly, there's still no release date for the PC version: it's coming to consoles on January 26, and we'll get it some time after that.