Monster Hunter: World is getting a raid-style quest mode and a new Elder Dragon

Monster Hunter: World is getting a new limited-time quest called Siege of Kulve Taroth that will send all hunters in the same Gathering Hub—up to 16 in total—on a raid-flavored quest to track down a mighty new Elder Dragon named Kulve Taroth.

"As each hunting party collects more tracks and breaks off more parts from attacking Kulve Taroth, they’ll contribute progress to the same Siege," Capcom explained. "The primary goal of this Siege is to repel Kulve Taroth, but its shimmering golden mantle happens to be a collection of shiny weapon relics it has gathered along its journey through the New World."

Capcom warned that this quest type is designed and balanced for multiplayer, the obvious implication being that you probably shouldn't tackle it alone. "It's not an absolute requirement, but it'll be really helpful in breaking all the monster parts and getting the best rewards," Capcom's Yuri Araujo said. A new armor set to complement the new weapons is also in the works.

The first instance of the Siege of Kulve Taroth will begin at 5 pm PT/8 pm ET on April 19, which is also when the second free Monster Hunter: World content update goes live. PC players won't be able to actually play it then, of course, because Monster Hunter: World isn't actually available to us yet: It's not scheduled to arrive on our platform until sometime near the end of the year. But Capcom said the Siege mode "will return at a later date," so presumably we'll get to play it eventually—and now we know a little more about what we've got to look forward to.