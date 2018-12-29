Monster Hunter: World and Assassin’s Creed to combine in crossover event

Monster Hunter: World is getting an Assassin's Creed-themed crossover event, complete with outfits that make you look like Ezio Auditore da Firenze and Bayek of Siwa.

The event is live on consoles right now but, sadly, PC gamers will have to wait until an unspecified "later date".

When it does arrive, you'll be asked to complete a tricky new quest called “SDF: Silent, Deadly, and Fierce", in which you'll slay high-level monsters. Finish it and you'll be granted a Senu Feather—get two feathers and you can trade them in for either the Bayek Layered Armor, which you can wear over your existing armor, or the Ezio-style Assassin's Hood.

When worn, the hood boosts your damage when attacking from a stealth state, and makes you faster when running or climbing. You can see it in action below.

[PS4/X1] Equip the Assassin’s Hood to dish out staggering additional damage to monsters when attacking from a stealth state!Complete the event quest “SDF: Silent, Deadly, and Fierce” to unlock this handy new @AssassinsCreed mantle in #MHWorld. pic.twitter.com/44VftokrEyDecember 29, 2018

In another crossover event, The Witcher's Geralt is due to arrive in the hack-and-slasher early next year.

We named Monster Hunter: World our action game of the year—find out why here.