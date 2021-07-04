Monster Hunter Stories 2 is going to update with cute doggies

The story of one boy's quest to keep dangerous, exotic animals as pets will release on July 9th, but apparently the stuff won't stop there as Capcom has detailed an extensive update schedule for Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin. The suite of free updates, some of which were previously announced, kicks off with the addition of Monster Hunter Rise's signature Palamutes, the adorable rideable dogs, on July 15th.

(Image credit: Capcom)

Monster Hunter Stories is an RPG spinoff of the main-line Monster Hunter games focused around collecting and training, rather than hunting, the series' titular beasts—called Monsties in the much more family-friendly Stories. The first game in the series was released for Nintendo 3DS, and Stories 2 is a standalone game.

August 5th will see a co-op quest around the gold-cloaked Kulve Taroth come to Stories 2, along with the "deviant" monster variants Hellblade Glavenus and Boltreaver Astalos. An update early in September will bring more deviants, Soulseer Mizutsune, Elderfrost Gammoth, and Oroshi Kirin, with Dreadking Rathalos and Molten Tigrex showing up in late September. Finally, a new co-op quest exclusive monster will release in October, which for my money looks like some kind of storm-related Elder Dragon—Amatsu returns?—but who knows, really. Silver Rathalos and Gold Rathian will show up alongside it, either way.

On PC, Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin will be available exclusively on Steam.