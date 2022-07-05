The recent Monster Hunter games have sold very, very well

Audio player loading…

Monster Hunter Rise Sunbreak is an excellent expansion for one of the year's best PC releases, and has seen Steam's playercounts for the game go through the roof (opens in new tab). Our review said that (opens in new tab) "Monster Hunter Rise is as good as this series has ever been, and Sunbreak is much more of the same" (even if it is a bit of a tough nut.)

Sunbreak also brings a whole boatload of new monsters to Rise, including one which our Wes Fenlon found to be a profound and targeted personal affront.

Capcom has now announced that, less than a week after the full-price expansion launched, it has sold over two million copies (opens in new tab). In the same press release, the company says that lifetime sales for the base game also stand at over ten million copies. Those figures obviously incorporate sales on Nintendo Switch, where Rise made its debut, but Capcom cites the PC version as one of the reasons it hit those milestones.

The post goes on to give some sales details about the series overall. Total sales of Monster Hunter games, as of July 5, 2022, now exceed 84 million units. Monster Hunter World, released in 2018, now holds "Capcom's all-time record of 21 million units shipped" inclusive of Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Master Edition (the base game bundled with its major expansion).

So it's a fair bet we'll be seeing Monster Hunter World 2 at some point. The press release ends by reassuring players that "Capcom remains firmly committed to satisfying the expectations of all users by leveraging its industry-leading game development capabilities." Just bang out a few more Rise expansions Capcom, and we're golden.