How to get Centuria Ore in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak

Centuria Ore is a new master rank crafting material that Sunbreak brings to Monster Hunter Rise. But like many of the other new ores, it's a little tough to figure out which region it comes from. Sure, you could head to every single one and start mining away, and you'll get it eventually. However, that doesn't help you when you need it to craft something right now.

In this Centuria Ore guide, I'll explain where to find the special ore so you can farm some for yourself and use it to craft those fancy new Sunbreak weapons and armor sets.

Sunbreak Centuria Ore: How to get it

You can get Centuria Ore from mining outcrops in the Citadel. This is the second region that Sunbreak adds to the game, and you won't unlock it until you get relatively far into the story. Both the new regions and the old ones each have a special master rank ore that you can grab from them, so it's definitely worth setting up an expedition to each. The same is also true of bone piles.

Image 1 of 3 A mining outcrop early on in the Citadel. (Image credit: Capcom ) Image 1 of 3 Each of the new master rank ores describes where it's from. (Image credit: Capcom ) Image 1 of 3 A sparkling mining outcrop in the Citadel. (Image credit: Capcom ) Image 1 of 3

Mining outcrops in the Citadel are fairly well hidden, and you'll have to get up high to find most. There is one pretty close to the start in the Citadel itself, though, which I've marked on the screenshot above. There are plenty more dotted around the region and hidden in caves if you're up for a little exploring.