Monoprice is selling a 49-inch 5120x1440 FreeSync gaming monitor for $800

The specifications are similar to Samsung's CRG9, but this one costs several hundred dollars less.

There aren't a whole lot of 49-inch gaming monitors with a 5120x1440 resolution, and the ones that do exist typically command a grand or more—LG's 49WL95C-WE goes for nearly $1,500. Not this one, though. Under it's Dark Matter brand, Monoprice is selling a discounted 49-inch display with the same resolution for $799.99.

It's on sale for $100 below its list price, but just as importantly, it is the least expensive 49-inch monitor around with the same ultrawide resolution. The next cheapest I can find is AOC's Agon AG493UCX, which sells for $999.99 on Amazon.

A big and fast gaming monitor Dark Matter 49-Inch Curved Gaming Monitor | 5120x1440 | 120Hz | FreeSync | $899.99 $799.99 at Monoprice (save $100)

This monstrously big display uses a VA panel built by Samsung. It's also relatively fast with a 120Hz refresh rate, and supports AMD's FreeSync technology to prevent screen tearing.View Deal

We have not tested any of Monoprice's monitors, but according to the listing, this 49-inch beast is built around a VA panel made by Samsung, with quantum dot technology.

In addition to its delightful ultrawide resolution and 32:9 aspect ratio—equivalent to using two 27-inch 16:9 monitors, but without the bezels—it also features a fast 120Hz refresh rate and FreeSync support.

The monitor supports up to four physical inputs, so you can use it like a dual or even quad display setup. Or bask in a single, expansive screen that stretches 49 inches, and then ponder how you ever got along with anything smaller before.