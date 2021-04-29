Popular

Monoprice is selling a 49-inch 5120x1440 FreeSync gaming monitor for $800

The specifications are similar to Samsung's CRG9, but this one costs several hundred dollars less.

There aren't a whole lot of 49-inch gaming monitors with a 5120x1440 resolution, and the ones that do exist typically command a grand or more—LG's 49WL95C-WE goes for nearly $1,500. Not this one, though. Under it's Dark Matter brand, Monoprice is selling a discounted 49-inch display with the same resolution for $799.99.

It's on sale for $100 below its list price, but just as importantly, it is the least expensive 49-inch monitor around with the same ultrawide resolution. The next cheapest I can find is AOC's Agon AG493UCX, which sells for $999.99 on Amazon.

A big and fast gaming monitor

Dark Matter 49-Inch Curved Gaming Monitor | 5120x1440 | 120Hz | FreeSync | $899.99 $799.99 at Monoprice (save $100)
This monstrously big display uses a VA panel built by Samsung. It's also relatively fast with a 120Hz refresh rate, and supports AMD's FreeSync technology to prevent screen tearing.View Deal

We have not tested any of Monoprice's monitors, but according to the listing, this 49-inch beast is built around a VA panel made by Samsung, with quantum dot technology.

In addition to its delightful ultrawide resolution and 32:9 aspect ratio—equivalent to using two 27-inch 16:9 monitors, but without the bezels—it also features a fast 120Hz refresh rate and FreeSync support.

The monitor supports up to four physical inputs, so you can use it like a dual or even quad display setup. Or bask in a single, expansive screen that stretches 49 inches, and then ponder how you ever got along with anything smaller before.

Paul Lilly

Paul has been playing PC games and raking his knuckles on computer hardware since the Commodore 64. He does not have any tattoos, but thinks it would be cool to get one that reads LOAD"*",8,1. In his off time, he rides motorcycles and wrestles alligators (only one of those is true).
