The Mirror's Edge Catalyst system requirements are here

The Mirror's Edge Catalyst closed beta is just a few days away, and the game itself will be out in a little over a month. And that means it's time to start thinking about whether or not your trusty PC will be able to actually run it.

As revealed earlier today at the official Mirror's Edge website, here's what you need to know about what you'll need to have:

MINIMUM:

OS: Windows 7 64-Bit (use the latest Service Pack)

CPU: Intel i3-3250 / AMD FX-6350. (Note: Mirror's Edge Catalyst requires at least 4 logical cores to run.)

RAM: 6 GB

Hard Drive: At least 25 GB of free space

Video: Nvidia GeForce GTX 650 Ti 2GB or better / AMD Radeon R9 270x or better

Input: Keyboard and mouse, dual analog controller

RECOMMENDED:

OS: Windows 10 64-Bit (use the latest Service Pack)

CPU: Intel Core i7-3770 at 3.4 GHz / AMD FX-8350 at 4.0 GHz

RAM: 16 GB

Hard drive: At least 25 GB of free space

Video: Nvidia GeForce GTX 970 4GB or better / AMD Radeon R9 280x 3GB or better

Input: Keyboard and mouse, dual analog controller

Naturally, you'll want to ensure that your video drivers are up to date as well.

As is the way of things, EA gave no suggestion as to what sort of performance you can expect at either end of the spectrum. The recommended spec is definitely up there, though, so hopefully it will translate into a flat-out spectacular experience. Mirror's Edge Catalyst comes out on May 24.