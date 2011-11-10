Minecraft trailer teases Minecon with huge reconstruction of the Mandarlay building

http://youtu.be/-y2NACUlwmE

Minecon kicks off next Friday in Las Vegas and Hat films have released the official Minecon trailer. A few weeks ago they launched a competition seeking character skins from their YouTube followers, which is where they got the spectacular outfits worn by the party guests. The Yogscast guys get a cameo, too, and it takes place in a fantastic boxy recreation of the Mandarlay Bay building, which you can download here and explore for yourself.

The Las Vegas event also marks the launch of Minecraft version 1.0, which is exciting. And it means we get to review Minecraft! The Hat films chaps made a making of video that goes behind the scenes on the massive Mandarlay build. You can watch that below.

http://youtu.be/7JUCxxqbQjY