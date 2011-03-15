Popular

Minecraft Left 4 Dead 2 survival map is out

By

l4minecraft thumb

A while back we highlighted Mines of the Dead , a map dedicated to bringing Minecraft's cuboid world to Left 4 Dead 2. The map's creator is still working hard on finishing the project. The first stage of the campaign is complete and ready to download, and a survival map is also available. You'll find a video of the new survival map below.

The first stage of the campaign, The Caves, can be downloaded now from Left 4 Dead maps . Most of the action is underground, but future stages will take the fight outside. The survival map provides a glimpse of what those stages will look like. It's called The Village, and is also available now on Left 4 Dead maps . Here's a video of the survival map in action.

Tom Senior

Based in Bath with the UK team, Tom loves strategy games, action RPGs, hack ‘n slash games, digital card games… basically anything that he can fit on a hard drive. His final boss form is Deckard Cain.
See comments