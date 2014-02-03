Minecraft introduces spectator mode in latest snapshot, has sold over 14 million copies

The last time I wrote about Minecraft's sales figures - back when it shuffled just 13 million copies onto computers - I made the bold prediction that it wasn't going anywhere. Even in those early days of a month and a half ago, I knew it had some sticking power. And I was right: it's now sold 14 million copies. They grow up so fast.

Away from the sales statistics, Mojang continue to roll out the snapshots that will eventually lead to an official 1.8 release. The latest pair, snappily referred to as 14w05a and 14w05b, introduce a new spectator mode, letting players look in on multiplayer sessions like voyeuristic ghosts.

In the snapshot release post, Mojang explain how the spectator mode works:



Added a spectator gamemode (/gamemode spectator). Not 100% finished.

Spectators cannot be seen by anybody but other spectators

Spectators can view inventories/etc, but not modify them

Spectators can go through any entity or block without interfering with it

Spectators can click on entities to take their camera

Spectators cannot use items, place blocks, destroy blocks or interact with blocks in any way

Spectators are only slightly buggy maybe sometimes

For bug fixes and other features, head through to the full release post . And if you'd like to try out the snapshot, create a new launcher profile with the “Enable experimental development snapshots” option selected.

