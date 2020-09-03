Mike Pondsmith, Sid Meier, and Tony Hawk headline PAX Online x EGX Digital

The physical versions of noted meatspace conventions PAX West, PAX Australia, and EGX were all cancelled this year thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic, and a nine-day online event announced as a replacement. It's a shame to not have the opportunity to see people face to face, but it'll be free and available to everyone with an internet account, streaming 24 hours a day for its nine-day duration, with a Discord server to fill the social gap.

PAX Online's full schedule has been revealed, and the EGX Digital co-stream has a list of confirmed panels, which includes Hitman voice actor David Bateson in conversation with Eurogamer's Ian Higton to discuss his life as Agent 47.

PAX Online kicks off on September 12 with Mike Pondsmith, the creator of the Cyberpunk 2020 RPG who is working with CDPR on Cyberpunk 2077, presenting a keynote called "Storytime with Mike Pondsmith". (It'll be repeated as an encore for those in other timezones.) Later events include a Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 tournament with commentary by Tony Hawk, and "Sid Meier's Memoir!", which will be a conversation with Meier about his entire, lengthy career in games.

Other highlights of the schedule include a meet-up Q&A with Dwarf Fortress co-creator Tarn Adams, "Skyrim Grandma" Shirley Currey joining a virtual tea party called "Old Ladies Talk #$%@ about Games", Tetris creator Alexey Pajitnov introducing a preview of Puyo Puyo Tetris 2's adventure mode, and panels like "Going Indie After Triple-A" featuring Diablo co-creator David Brevik, Gordon Walton (formerly of Electronic Arts), and Bill Wang (formerly of Perfect World Entertainment).

PAX Online x EGX Digital runs from September 12 through September 20.