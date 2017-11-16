Middle-earth: Shadow of War to get five free updates before 2018

Last month, while Tim was still reeling from his Mozû the Blight encounters, WB Games detailed the Middle-earth: Shadow of War Expansion Pass and its four incoming portions of premium DLC. Two of these now have launch dates, and the action role-player is also in-line for four complimentary updates before year's end.

Endless Siege is a fortress-defending scenarios that pits players against Sauron's forces amid the Endless Siege, while Rebellion has you taking rebel Ologs and Uruks to task. Moreover, Enhanced Photo Mode lets you "capture every battle and siege and apply new filters, frames and textures", whereas Online Fight Pits has you challenging other players' Orcs followers in a gladiator-style duel to the death. A new 'Brutal' difficulty ups the stakes—more challenging than Nemesis, "with no last chances."

The first three of those five are due on November 21, Fight Pits is expected December 5, and the new difficulty setting is due December 12. This tweet from WB Games suggests there's more free stuff to come in 2018:

Free content updates and features are coming this year to Middle-earth: Shadow of War! Here’s a look at what you can expect to play soon: pic.twitter.com/iPrISlMzdSNovember 16, 2017

The right-hand column there sheds more light on the arrival of Shadow of War's premium DLC this side of the new year, with the Slaughter Tribe and Outlaw Tribe set to arrive on November 21 and December 12 respectively. Again, more on those can be read this way.

All of the that is packed into the Middle-earth: Shadow of War Expansion Pass, which costs $40/£32.99. Individually, all DLCs cost £11.99/your regional equivalent, bar The Desolation of Mordor which comes in at £15.99.