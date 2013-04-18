Metro: Last Light system specs reveal the price of post-apocalyptic survival

The apocalypse was never going to be easy. It's meant to be a desperate and wretched struggle for survival against exhaustion, the decaying world, and probably mutants. But humans aren't the only ones that have to suffer. PCs do too, if these Metro: Last Light system specs are anything to go by. While there's a broad scale of requirements - the minimum being admirably inclusive of older systems - the optimal rendering of the murky, oppressive underground is going to need a seriously robust rig.

Minimum



Windows: XP (32-Bit), Vista, 7 or 8

CPU: 2.2 GHz Dual Core e.g. Intel Core 2 Duo

RAM: 2GB

Direct X: 9.0c

Graphics Card: DirectX 9, Shader Model 3 compliant e.g. NVIDIA GTS 250 (or AMD equivalent e.g. HD Radeon 4000 series) or higher

For 3D Vision Support:



NVIDIA GTX 275 or higher

120Hz Monitor

NVIDIA 3D Vision kit for Windows Vista, 7 or 8

Recommended



Windows: Vista, 7 or 8

CPU: 2.6 GHz Quad Core e.g. Intel Core i5

RAM: 4GB

Direct X: 11

Graphics Card: NVIDIA GTX 580/660 Ti (or AMD equivalent e.g. 7870) or higher

For 3D Vision Support:



NVIDIA GTX 580/660Ti or higher

120Hz Monitor

NVIDIA 3D Vision kit for Windows Vista, 7 or 8

Optimum



Windows: Vista, 7 or 8

CPU: 3.4 GHz Multi-Core e.g. Intel Core i7

RAM: 8GB

Direct X: 11

Graphics Card: NVIDIA GTX 690 / NVIDIA Titan

For 3D Vision Support:



NVIDIA GTX 690

120Hz Monitor

NVIDIA 3D Vision kit for Windows Vista, 7 or 8

Metro: Last Light is out May 17th.