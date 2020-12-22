Metro 2033 Redux is free on the Epic Games Store for 24 hours

Metro 2033 Redux is the latest in Epic Games' list of Christmas freebies, once again true to the list that leaked seemingly all upcoming games in the giveaway earlier this week.

Just like Alien: Isolation, which was up for grabs yesterday, this is a game you shouldn't miss out on—Metro 2033 is something that belongs in every shooter fans' library, and it set new standards for what can be achieved in terms of visuals with a relatively modest budget. Metro 2033 is a full remaster of the game, using Metro: Last Light's engine.

Based on the book of the same name by Russian author Dmitry Glukhovsky, which is also well worth checking out, Metro 2033 tells the story of a young man named Artyom, one of the survivors in a Russia ravaged by nuclear war in 2013. The war has turned the continent into a wasteland, forcing people to live in metro tunnels, but if that weren't enough Artyom also discovers a race of mutant creatures called The Dark Ones.