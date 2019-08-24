Metro 2033 film announced, will premiere in 2022

(Image credit: 4A Games/Deep Silver)

Russian company Gazprom-Media has announced a film adaptation of Metro 2033, Dmitry Glukhovsky’s sci-fi novel that spawned the Metro franchise, which includes a handful of excellent PC shooters.

Filming will begin next year and the movie will premiere in Russia in 2022, Variety reports. Gazprom-Media is yet to announce the cast and director.

It's not the first planned Metro 2033 film: MGM was working on one for two years before it was scrapped in December. At the time, Glukhovsky said scriptwriter F. Scott Frazier wanted to "Americanize" the story, moving the setting from Moscow to Washington DC, and it wasn't working out.

Hopefully this one will have more luck. “In Russia, I didn’t see any producers who could make a good [screen adaptation of] this book. It just seemed impossible," Glukhovsky told Variety. "But now I finally met a team that I can entrust Metro with. Our ambitions turned out to be similar: to create a world-class blockbuster and stun even those who have read the trilogy and know it by heart. So as not to disappoint them, I am ready to become a creative producer of the movie and help create it with both my advice and action.”

The Metro 2033 novel and game follow roughly the same plot, so if you've played the shooter you'll no doubt be familiar with some of the characters that will pop up in the film, including protagonist Artyom.

Glukhovsky said earlier this month that he's working on the next game in the series.