Metal: Hellsinger is a rhythm-based FPS in Hell

At IGN's Summer of Gaming livestream today, The Outsiders revealed what they've been up to since the recent cancellation of the Viking monster game Darkborn: Metal: Hellsinger is a first-person rhythm shooter that challenges players to massacre demons to the beat of an intense metal soundtrack.

The premise seems simple enough: Descend into the pit, shoot the crap out of everything you see, and ring up bonus points by slaying to the rhythm, as Grace Jones taught us.

The gameplay on display is only "pre-alpha" but even so it looks promising, and I'm looking forward to giving it a shot for the soundtrack alone. Metal: Hellsinger is expected to be out in 2021, and we'll have more of it to show at the PC Gaming Show on June 13.