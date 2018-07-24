Megaton Rainfall will finally get VR support on PC next month

Megaton Rainfall was one of the sleeper hits of 2017, and a quick glance at some gameplay footage is enough to understand why. You play as an "indestructible interdimensional superbeing" who can fly at roughly a billion miles per hour, around a planet that is roughly the size of the real planet Earth. Along the way you'll encounter procedurally generated cities harried by massive alien vessels. Naturally, you must destroy these aliens, though the city will likely suffer a lot of collateral damage, too.

It's the speed and scale of this game that impresses, and while it's decent enough fun on a screen, its one of the best VR games you can play right now. Unfortunately, while its been on Steam since November last year, VR has only been playable on the PlayStation 4 version.

But that's about to change. Megaton Rainfall will get both Vive and Rift support on August 9. It's coming to the Oculus Store and Steam VR, and those who already own the Steam version will have access to VR functionality free of charge. In addition to the added VR, there will be a new Free Roam mode.

If you want a taste of how this plays in VR, check this out: