Mega Man Zero/ZX Legacy Collection is delayed

Capcom announced today that it wants a little more time to get everything right.

Capcom announced today that Mega Man Zero/ZX Legacy Collection, which was supposed to be out in January, has run into a bit of a snag and won't actually be available until February 25, 2020.

"As many of you are aware, Mega Man Zero/ZX Legacy Collection was initially planned for release on January 21, 2020," Capcom said. "However, the team made the tough decision to move the game’s release date back in order to bring you the best possible collection of these cherished classics and deliver a game that will live up to your expectations."

The response from the Mega Man community on Twitter has been remarkably supportive. Naturally there's disappointment, but the broad sentiment appears to be one of: "Don't sweat it." I guess one of the benefits of making people wait years for sequels is that a few more months doesn't feel so bad.

Andy Chalk

Andy covers the day-to-day happenings in the big, wide world of PC gaming—the stuff we call "news." In his off hours, he wishes he had time to play the 80-hour RPGs and immersive sims he used to love so much.
