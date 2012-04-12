Max Payne 3 bullet time trailer details Rockstar's take on the series' slow-mo trademark

Never ask Max Payne what time it is, because he might dive into the air and shoot you in the head repeatedly. The latest of Rockstar's Mass-Effect-codex-style Max Payne 3 trailers shows off the game's bullet time mechanic—Max's signature ability to slow down time and clear a room while dramatically leaping to and fro.

While bullet time is of tactical importance, it's equally important as a dramatic/hilarious way to watch bad guys soak up bullets, and the Euphoria engine's procedural animations make their lead-riddled bodies dance in all kinds of fun new ways. Check out our recent PAX preview for more.