Madden 19, Gone Home and 5 Star Wars games added to Origin Access vault

EA has added Madden 19, Gone Home and five Star Wars game to its Origin Access vault, meaning anyone with the basic $30/£20-a-year subscription can play them for an unlimited time.

The Star Wars games are The Force Unleashed 1 and 2, LEGO Star Wars: The Complete Saga, LEGO Star Wars III: The Clone Wars and Star Wars TIE Fighter Special Edition, the 1994 space flight sim that I think everyone should play at least once.

Gone Home is still one of the best indie games on PC, but it's usually pretty cheap, and I suspect Madden 19 will be the big draw for most people: it usually costs $60, and its release in August marked the first time the Madden series had come to PC in a decade. Luke enjoyed it for his review, especially the singleplayer story mode, and the game runs smoothly.

To my mind, the Origin Access Basic subscription is still a really good deal: if you sign up for a full year then you're basically getting five or six games a month for the price of a coffee. The premier version is a lot more expensive at $100/£90 a year, but includes full versions of new games, such as Anthem.