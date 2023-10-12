How to help Kukajin's statue in Lords of the Fallen

Helping the Kukajin statue is one of the main NPC quests you'll find in the early Forsaken Fen area of Lords of the Fallen. While exploring the poisonous swamp, this mercenary fell afoul of a magical accessory that turned her to stone, and while her companion sorcerer, Wilmarc, was killed by some angry locals, Kukajin's statue remains hidden in a cave.

The easiest way to find Kukajin is after you've unlocked the shortcut by the Vestige of Valade in the Fen. You'll find a big burning pyre with some Shuja warriors, and a pool just off to the side of it. Next to that pool is a root-covered cave you can smash open—once you get close, you should hear Kukajin humming. With that said, here's what you need to do to unfreeze the statue and help the mercenary.

How to help Kukajin's statue

Image 1 of 6 You can find Kukajin's statue in a cave near the burning pyre in the Forsaken Fen (Image credit: CI Games) Smash the vines to get into the cave (Image credit: CI Games) Kukajin will ask you to help her (Image credit: CI Games) You can use Sanctify or Cleansing Spring to turn her back to normal (Image credit: CI Games) If you smash her you'll get Kukajin's Sword which deals both bleed and poison (Image credit: CI Games) If you help Kukajin, she'll give you a special pendant that increases Physical Defence (Image credit: CI Games)

You have two options in terms of what you can do with the statue of Kukajin:

Free her: You'll need to cure the status ailment affecting her, and that means using the Sanctify spell. You can find this one right after you beat the Pieta, She of Blessed Renewal boss—simply run up the stairs after the arena to grab it from a chest. This spell requires 18 Radiance and a Radiant Catalyst. There is also the Cleansing Spring spell which only has an 8 Radiance requirement. You can buy this from Exacter Dunmire after you've beaten the Gentle Gaverus boss. If you unseal Kukajin, she'll give you the Pendant of Induration , which increases Physical Defence, plus you can grab Wilmarc's Catalyst from behind her after she's gone.

If you free Kukajin, you can next meet her at Skyrest Bridge in one of the cells near the vestige, where she'll offer her services as a potential summon for boss fights.