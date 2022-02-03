Looks like the next Baldur's Gate 3 update is coming this month

Audio player loading…

A recent note from Larian Studios on Chinese social media site Bilibili, spotted and translated on Reddit, announced that Baldur's Gate 3 "will have a new update in February and more surprises waiting for you guys to discover."

It's been four months since patch 6 came along, which was the biggest update Larian's Early Access RPG has received so far, adding the sorcerer class, a new area called Grymforge, and equippable salami. Yes, really. Given the length of the gap between patches, players are expecting the next one to be substantial as well.

The Bilibili post celebrated Lunar New Year and the beginning of the Year of the Tiger, and while a similar patch announcement hasn't been made on Larian's English-language social media, it's possible that's being held back for a western holiday. Valentine's Day is pretty close, after all. What better time to announce an update that focuses on expanding the romance options, and maybe adds the smooth-talking bard class?

Or maybe not. The paladin, monk, and barbarian classes have yet to be incorporated in Baldur's Gate 3, as well as options to multiclass or play a dragonborn, gnome, or half-orc. Maybe the next update will bump up the act one level cap, or simply focus on bug fixes? We'll have to wait and see.