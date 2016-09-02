Logitech's Prodigy line of mice, keyboard and headset want to be your first gaming accessories

$70. That's how much Logitech is betting gamers will be willing to spend on a headset, mouse, or keyboard if they don't already own a dedicated piece of gaming gear. As long as I've been following Logitech's gaming brand, it's always launched one or two new mice or keyboards or headsets at a time. Today it's launching four in the brand new 'Prodigy' line, meant to make PC gaming gear an easy, approachable decision. There's a membrane keyboard, a wired headset, and two mice (identical in form, but one model is wireless). The wireless mouse costs $100, but the rest come in at a reasonable 70 bucks.

The Prodigy line isn't aimed at gamers who already own a great gaming mouse or mechanical keyboard , but instead the people who play games using an office mouse and the cheap membrane keyboard that came with their PC. These are overall simpler accessories than most of Logitech's recent gaming gear, prioritizing comfort and ease-of-use over features. But they're also wisely reusing some pretty impressive technology.

The G403 Prodigy gaming mouse uses the same peerless PMW 3366 sensor found in Logitech's best mice, which performs well all the way up to its max 12,000 CPI. It has onboard memory and still works with Logitech's driver software if you want to customize settings. The wireless model uses the same 2.4GHz radio as the G900, which means you could game with it at a massive LAN party with wireless interference bouncing all around and never see a hint of cursor stutter.

The G403 also includes a 10 gram removable weight and is already among the lightest gaming mouse available at 90 grams. The wireless model weighs a bit more at 107 grams, or 117 with the weight added. Like Logitech's older G302/303 and the recent Pro Gaming mouse, this one has a spring tensioning system in its left- and right-click that makes for a nice fast click.

The shape may be simpler than some of Logitech's previous mice, and the G403 isn't packed to the gills with buttons and features, but it's hardly a cheap throwaway.

The G213 Prodigy keyboard and G231 Prodigy headset aren't directly reusing great technology in the same way the mice are. $70 seems pricey for a membrane keyboard--even a good one--and Logitech promises a 500 Hz report rate and ample key rollover for gaming. $70 is affordable for a gaming headset, but you can get a fantastic headset for about $100 . We'll be checking out the Logitech G231 to see how it compares.

The Prodigy line has customizable RGB lighting across the board and should be available in September. In Europe they'll range in price from €60 to €120. No word on UK pricing just yet.