Logitech's G502 wireless gaming mouse is on sale for $100, its lowest price ever

The Logitech G502 Lightspeed is a fine wireless mouse. Actually, it is better than fine—we consider it the best wireless mouse for big hands, though not to worry, it's still comfortable for smaller paws as well. It is also on sale for $99.99 on Amazon, a new low price that beats the previous one by $20.

Going by the list price, this is a $150 rodent. And looking at the price history on Amazon, it does often sell for that amount, bouncing back and forth between its MSRP and going on sale for $120 from time to time. But this is the first time it's dipped to a Benjamin.

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Wireless Gaming Mouse | $149.99 $99.99

This is a new low price for a premium gaming mouse. It offers an adjustable weight system, 11 programmable buttons, RGB lighting, and buttery smooth tracking courtesy of Logitech's awesome 16K DPI Hero sensor.

Today's discount addresses one of our very few gripes with the G502 Lightspeed. It's normally a pricey mouse. And to be fair, $100 is not exactly cheap, but it is a fair value for a premium rodent.

The G502 Lightspeed is equipped with Logitech's excellent 16K DPI Hero sensor, and is rated for 400 IPS. That means it won't drop tracking in the middle of a fight or stutter when you're frantically swiping it across your mouse pad (or surface). It also boasts 11 programmable buttons, and for the scroll wheel, you can choose between stepped clicks or free-spinning (the latter is great for quickly scrolling up or down a long website).

This one offers a modular weight system, too. It ships with optional weights in 2g and 4g sizes, allowing you to add up to 16g of heft (bringing the total to 130g), if desired.

Other features include RGB lighting (because of course) and compatibility with the PowerPlay charging mat.