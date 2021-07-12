Logitech G603 wireless gaming mouse now on sale for $45

Logitech sells a lot of keyboards and mice, including many accessories designed for gaming. The G603 mouse hasn't earned a spot in our best wireless mouse roundup (other Logitech mice are present instead), but it's still an excellent choice for everything from playing first-person shooters to navigating Excel spreadsheets. Now you can pick one up for $44.99, a reduction from the usual price of $50-60.

The Logitech G603 Lightspeed is a wireless gaming mouse, first released in 2017. Like most other wireless mice intended for gaming, it connects to your PC using a 2.4GHz USB receiver, proving a low-latency connection without cables. The wireless signal is fairly strong, but just in case your desktop PC is packed under a desk or shelf, Logitech also includes an extension cable for the receiver in the box. You can also just use a normal Bluetooth connection.

The mouse uses Logitech's 'Hero' sensor, which supports sensitivity settings from 200-12,000 DPI. That's not quite as powerful as the Hero 16K sensor found in some other Logitech mice, but wireless mice with that feature cost a bit more money — the cheapest one right now is the G703 Lightspeed at $81.

You also get a total of 6 programmable buttons (including the two main mouse buttons), and up to "500 hours of non-stop gaming" with two AA batteries. You can also just use one AA battery at a time, and one is included in the box. It might be a good idea to pick up some rechargeable AA batteries, if you don't have any already.